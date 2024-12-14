Minden Hills Township Youth Charged In Connection To An Unknown Substance At A School

Members of the City of Kawartha Lakes Detachment, Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and members of the Kawartha Lakes Police Service (KLPS) have laid a charge in connection to an unknown substance being brought into a school

On December 11, 2024, KLPS officers received information regarding an unknown substance being brought into school by a student. It was determined that there was no threat to public or school safety. Members of the City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton Highlands OPP were notified and in conjunction with the KLPS, continued the investigation.

As a result, a youth from Minden Hills Township has been arrested and charged for an offence related to explosives.

Out of an abundance of caution, members from the OPP Explosive Disposal Unit have attended the school and confirmed that there is no threat to public safety.