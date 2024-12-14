Ontario Government Building New Hospital For South Georgian Bay

The Ontario government is investing up to $95.5 million to support the continued planning for a new Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH), connecting more people and families in South Georgian Bay to more convenient, high-quality care, close to home.

Today, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones visited Collingwood to announce the approval of CGMH’s early planning submission for a new hospital and to confirm that the new state-of-the-art facility will be built on Poplar Sideroad. As part of this announcement, CGMH will receive additional funding to support the next planning stage of hospital development. This new funding is in addition to the over $15.5 million investment previously committed by the Ontario government to support early planning for CGMH’s project.

“Our government is making historic investments in Ontario’s hospitals to ensure people of all ages can access the care they need, where and when they need it,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Our investment to help build a new and improved Collingwood General and Marine Hospital will allow people and families in Collingwood and across South Georgian Bay to have better access to high-quality care in the community, for generations to come.”

“Delivering world-class healthcare to all Ontarians across our great Province is a top priority for our government,” said Simcoe—Grey MPP Brian Saunderson. “This historic investment in the community of Collingwood and South Georgian Bay will make a much needed state-of-the-art hospital a reality that will transform healthcare for generations of families from the birth of a child to palliative care and everything in between.”

Modern Healthcare for a Growing Region

The new hospital will be designed to meet the unique needs of South Georgian Bay’s rapidly growing population. Once opened, the new hospital will include:

Increased capacity, including up to 132 new beds with 98 total inpatient beds and an additional 34 beds to meet the community’s future needs A new inpatient rehabilitation program and expansion of CGMH’s medical and surgical bed capacity Expanded access to key services including emergency medicine, intensive care, diagnostic imaging and surgical services A state-of-the-art learning centre, with a focus on simulation training and inter-professional learning

“As our region grows, so too must our healthcare infrastructure,” said Barry Goodwin, Chair, CGMH Board of Directors. “This announcement brings us closer to a hospital that meets the evolving needs of our community and supports our vision of outstanding care for life.”

Goodwin also acknowledged the efforts of the Hospital Development Committee, the Hospital and Foundation Boards of Directors, municipal and provincial representatives, and hospital leadership, frontline staff and volunteers for the hard work and advocacy that helped CGMH reach this important achievement.

CGMH President and CEO, Michael Lacroix, remarked on this update and what it signals for the community. “Today’s announcement marks a transformative milestone for Collingwood General and Marine Hospital and the South Georgian Bay community. Our fast-growing region needs a modern hospital facility to match the outstanding care our teams deliver today,” said Lacroix. “This announcement represents a pivotal step toward a new state-of-the-art hospital, one that will better meet the needs of our vibrant and growing community. We’re deeply grateful to the provincial government for their ongoing commitment to the health and well-being of South Georgian Bay, ensuring a stronger, healthier future for our region.”

Next Steps

With this announcement, CGMH enters Stage 2 (detailed planning) of the Ministry of Health’s capital planning process. This next stage transforms the project from concept to actionable design, where the physical layout of the early planning stage is realized in preliminary designs that will guide future construction of the new hospital.

Today’s announcement, together with the commitment of land by a generous donor, enables CGMH to take the next steps required to finalize the donation and transfer of a 32-acre site on Poplar Sideroad. This site will allow for future growth and expansion of CGMH over the next several decades.

While the hospital focuses on detailed planning for the new hospital, the CGMH Foundation will be working hard to ensure that the hospital has the critical resources and advanced technology when its doors open. Brad Miller, Chair of the CGMH Foundation Board of Directors, emphasized the community’s role in bringing the new hospital to life. “We have a once in a lifetime opportunity to drastically impact the delivery of healthcare in South Georgian Bay and it is vital that we come together to provide our healthcare professionals the space, tools, and flexibility they need to serve our growing population,” said Miller. “We are a community that both believes in and invests in our hospital and there is no better way to help South Georgian Bay flourish than by providing the very best care within a facility designed and built for our growing needs.”

The project remains on schedule, with construction anticipated to begin in fall 2028 and the new hospital set to open as early as 2033.

To stay informed about CGMH’s transformative journey, visit www.yourfuturehospital.com and subscribe to our email updates.