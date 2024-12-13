Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions Shares Holiday Joy With Dnaagdawenmag Binnoojiiyag Child & Family Services Through Their Holiday Program

Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions (SMFC), a Children’s Aid Society serving Simcoe and Muskoka runs an annual Holiday Program serving thousands of individuals, including adult care providers, children and independent youth. Each year, the number of requests for support grows, showing a high need for community support.

Through this program, SMFC receives donations from individual donors and businesses, as well as the CTV Toy Mountain campaign in Barrie, and uses both in-kind and financial donations to create personalized Holiday Packages that are delivered to all the families they work with.

In 2019, Dnaagdawenmag Binnoojiiyag became a designated agency and began serving First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families living in Simcoe and Muskoka. Sharing jurisdiction, SMFC continues to support Indigenous children and youth through their Holiday Program.

“We’re so grateful for community partners like SMFC who show up for all children, youth and families in the community. This reconciliation in action,” said Megan Free, Holiday Program lead at Dnaagdawenmag Binnoojiiyag Child & Family Services.

SMFC’s Holiday Program runs until December 24th and still requires in-kind and financial support to serve the hundreds of families they are preparing a Holiday Package for, as well as the community partners they work with.

If you’re able to, please consider making a donation here: https://familyconnexions.ca/holiday_program/?give=5WEY6LD2

For more information about DBCFS, please visit https://www.binnoojiiyag.ca and to donate, visit: https://www.binnoojiiyag.ca/donate/