Waypoint Puts Spotlight On Well-Being With Mental Health Month Activities

As Mental Health Month kicks off across the country, Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care is doubling down on its mission — with bold ideas and heartfelt care — to reshape the future of mental health.

“Mental Health Month serves as a vital reminder that mental health is integral to our overall well-being,” said Rob Desroches, Senior Vice-President, Clinical Services, and Chief Nursing Executive. “At Waypoint, we are committed to transforming the mental health landscape by providing compassionate care, advancing research, and fostering partnerships that enhance access and equity. Together, we can build a future where mental health is prioritized, stigma is dismantled, and every individual has the opportunity to thrive.”

Waypoint is a recognized leader in specialized mental health care, and this month provides an opportunity to highlight the strides made in improving outcomes for children, youths, adults and seniors across Ontario. From cutting-edge clinical services to collaborative research initiatives, Waypoint’s multidisciplinary teams are working to break down barriers to care and support recovery at every stage.

All through May, Waypoint is bringing together staff, clients and community partners for an exciting lineup of educational events, wellness activities and meaningful conversations — all designed to inspire understanding, boost resilience and celebrate inclusivity. These include:

A May 7 discussion on Zoom called “Unlock the Power of Trust” that will examine how trust impacts mental health (https://www.waypointcentre.ca/events/trust-for-now-with-glenn-robitaille)

A three-part online workshop starting May 15 on “Unlocking Your Best Work and Well-Being” that will help build resiliency (https://www.waypointcentre.ca/events/unlocking-your-best-work-well-being-part-1)

A virtual conversation on May 21 titled “Unbalanced: Hormones, Mental Health and the Hidden Cost of Being Female” (https://www.waypointcentre.ca/events/womens-mental-health)

Additional May events will showcase the healing power of music, yoga, tai chi, nature walks and regular Mindfulness Minutes.

The month will end with Mental Health in Motion on May 31, an activity-filled day raising awareness and funds for Waypoint’s community mental health programs. These efforts reflect Waypoint’s vision of a society where mental health is recognized as a fundamental component of health.

For more information on Mental Health Month activities at Waypoint, please visit mentalhealthmonth.ca and follow on social media.