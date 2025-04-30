Bracebridge OPP Charge Four Drivers With Impaired Driving

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged another four drivers with impaired driving.

On Sunday, April 27, 2025 at 2:40 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a call from a member of the public about the condition of a driver on Muskoka Road 169 in Bala in Muskoka Lakes Township. Police conducted an investigation and subsequently arrested and charged 35-year-old Adam Busch of Hannon, ON with Impaired Operation, Over 80 and Transportation Fraud. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 3, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Also on April 27, 2025 at 8:45 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers received several traffic complaints from motorists driving on Highway 11 North in Gravenhurst about a vehicle that was described creating unsafe conditions. Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Highway 11 just north of Bethune Drive. The driver was soon arrested and police have charged 20-year-old Celine Laferrifre of Port Sydney with Impaired Operation, Over 80, Dangerous Operation, Young Driver having B.A.C. above zero and Driving Motor Vehicle with Liquor Readily Available. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on May 20, 2025 to answer to her charges.

On Monday, April 28, 2025 at 4:20 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were investigating a report of a person causing a disruption at a business in Mactier and were made aware that the suspect had left in a vehicle that she did not have permission to be driving. The owner of the vehicle located it in Port Carling and the female party fled the scene. She was located a short time later, on foot, by officers and placed her under arrest. Police have charged 52-year-old Paula Leponiemi of Barrie, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 3, 2025 to answer to her charges.

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 1:40 a.m. a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting general patrol in the town of Bracebridge and observed a vehicle travelling on Manitoba Street commit a traffic infraction. The officer conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested and charged 68-year-old Randall Hussey of Feversham, ON with Impaired Operation, Over and Red Light-Fail to Stop. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 3, 2025 to answer to his charges.

If you suspect that someone is operating a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1 from your hands free device.