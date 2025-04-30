Celebrate Canada Day In Orillia: A Day Of Fun & Community And National Pride

We’re gearing up for one of the most exciting and anticipated events of the year — Canada Day celebrations, set to take place on July 1st, 2025 at beautiful Couchiching Beach Park. The city is set to come alive with music, family-friendly activities, a midway, delicious food throughout the day starting with our annual pancake breakfast at 8am, and a spectacular fireworks display among other fun activities. This year promises to be bigger and better than ever, with something for everyone, making it a perfect day for locals and visitors alike to come together and celebrate Canada’s birthday in style.

Event Highlights:

Live Entertainment:

Enjoy live music from local and regional artists, with performances throughout

the day, including a family magic show for kids of all ages at the Rotary Aqua Theatre. Our beer garden returns for you to enjoy a cold brew while taking in the entertainment throughout the day and during the evening fireworks display.

Canada Day Parade: Join us as the community comes together in a vibrant parade celebrating

Orillia’s rich culture and heritage.

Fireworks: The evening concludes with an awe-inspiring fireworks show that will light up the sky in a colorful display, creating lasting memories for all attendees. 89.1 Max FM will be broadcasting a great Canadian soundtrack to accompany the show which is brought to you in part by Country Produce and Wes Brennan Construction. Be sure to buy a button or glowsticks to support the show!

Family Fun:

With activities ranging from bouncy castles and face painting to games and contests,

there’s something for every age group.

Food Trucks & Local Vendors:

A wide selection of food vendors and artisans will be on hand, offering everything from delicious street food to unique handmade goods.

Sponsorship Opportunities:

We are excited to offer a variety of sponsorship opportunities for businesses and organizations to get involved and show their support for this beloved community event. Sponsoring Orillia’s Canada Day is a great way to showcase your business while giving back to the community. With packages ranging from local business promotions to prominent logo placements and on-site activation opportunities, there’s an option for every budget.

The benefits of sponsoring this event include:

Increased brand visibility: Your company’s logo will be displayed prominently on event signage in the park, social media and website promotions, and event materials.

Community Engagement: Connect with Orillia residents and visitors, gaining access to a diverse audience.

For more details about sponsorship opportunities, please contact the Canada Day Organizing Committee at fundraising@orilliacanadaday.ca or visit www.OrilliaCanadaDay.ca.

Vendor and Food Vendor Space Available:

We’re looking for local vendors and food vendors to join us at the event. This is a great opportunity for small businesses, local artisans, and food trucks to connect with the community while promoting their products and services.

Vendor spaces are available in a variety of sizes, and we’re particularly interested in diverse, high quality offerings that will enhance the festival atmosphere. Food vendors, in particular, are encouraged to apply early, as spaces are limited. Be part of the celebration by serving up your best dishes to hungry festivalgoers!

To apply for a vendor or food vendor space, please contact us at vendors@orilliacanadaday.ca or head to our website www.OrilliaCanadaDay.ca for more details. Local not for profit groups can get free vendors space pending availability to showcase your group.

Annual General Meeting (AGM):

The Orillia Canada Day Organizing Committee is holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to discuss the upcoming celebrations and ways to enhance the community experience. All

community members, local business owners, and anyone interested in contributing to the event are encouraged to attend. Please visit our website to register your attendance or show up and register on site.

Date: May 1 at 6:30pm

Location: Parlour Room at St. Paul’s

At the AGM, the committee will discuss logistics, volunteer opportunities, and how everyone can play a part in making this year’s Canada Day the best yet. It’s also a chance to get involved and provide input on future community events. We welcome your ideas and energy!

Join Us in Celebrating Canada!

Canada Day in Orillia is more than just a holiday — it’s a celebration of community, culture, and national pride. Whether you’re enjoying the entertainment, exploring local vendors, or simply relaxing with friends and family, this year’s festivities are sure to create cherished memories.

We look forward to celebrating with you on July 1st!

For more information about the event, sponsorships, vendor opportunities, or the AGM, please visit

www.OrilliaCanadaDay.ca