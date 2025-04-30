Sprucedale Resident Is Celebrating After Winning $250,000

Raymond Niemi of Sprucedale is celebrating after winning a $250,000 top prize with INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE.

Raymond, a retiree, has been playing the lottery with OLG since the days of WINTARIO. He enjoys playing jackpot games like LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49, as well as a variety of INSTANT games. Raymond is delighted to share the news of his first big win, courtesy of INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE!

“I had some winning tickets to cash in, so I went to the store and picked up a few more,” said Raymond, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim his winnings. “That evening, while watching the hockey game, I decided to play them. I knew I’d won something, but thought it was maybe a $100 prize. When I scanned my ticket using the OLG app on my phone, I realized I’d won much more than that—$250,000!”

Raymond shared the incredible news with his daughter. “While I was thrilled to win, I think she was more excited than I was,” he laughed. “I plan to invest for my retirement, complete some home renovations, and buy a new vehicle, but I’ve yet to make any final decisions,” Raymond concluded.

INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.46.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kirk’s Gas & Convenience on Highway 518 in Sprucedale.