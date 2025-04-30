Big Trucks, Big Fun: Join Us For EPW Palooza In Muskoka

Ever wonder what it takes to keep Muskoka running smoothly? The District of Muskoka is inviting residents to get a behind-the-scenes look at how it all works at the second annual Public Works Palooza on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

The free, family-friendly event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rosewarne Landfill in Bracebridge, celebrating National Public Works Week (NPWW).

This year’s NPWW theme, People, Purpose, Presence, highlights the essential work of public works professionals — the people who keep Muskoka’s roads safe, drinking water clean, wastewater systems running, and waste managed every day.

“Our people are dedicated professionals who serve with purpose — whether they’re maintaining a safe road network, ensuring clean drinking water, managing wastewater, or leading waste diversion and disposal,” said James Steele, Commissioner of Engineering and Public Works. “Their tireless commitment in our communities is what keeps essential services running and helps make life better every day for our residents, businesses, and visitors across the District is truly remarkable.”

What to expect:

Free compost giveaway – bring your own buckets and shovels

– bring your own buckets and shovels Help name our new compost turner – cast your vote

– cast your vote Meet the falcons with Royal Canadian Falconry

with Royal Canadian Falconry Explore careers in Engineering and Public Works

in Engineering and Public Works Test your skills in the Diversion Challenge – how well can you sort your waste?

in the Diversion Challenge – how well can you sort your waste? Protect our water – learn what not to flush and why it matters

Whether you’re a curious kid, a fan of big machines, passionate about the environment, or simply want to connect with your community, Public Works Palooza has something for everyone.

For details, visit www.muskoka.on.ca/epw-palooza