Progress Continues On MRI Addition In Huntsville

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is thrilled to be making incredible strides on the building expansion in Huntsville that will soon welcome Muskoka and Almaguin’s long-awaited Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine.

Over the past eight months, construction progress has steadily continued at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) site, with several key milestones achieved.

After breaking ground last July, some of 2024’s project milestones included site preparation, including significant excavation, followed by pouring of the foundation and flooring. By year’s end, the construction of the super structure and roof was completed.

In January, exterior siding was in place and interior framing had started. Through February, rough-ins of the electrical, mechanical and plumbing were completed and a major planned power outage facilitated connecting the MRI addition to the hospital’s power supply. In March, the MRI cabin room was constructed and radio frequency shielding installed. Meanwhile, drywall in other parts of the MRI Suite was ongoing, as well as flooring, ceilings and painting. Chillers were delivered and installed in April with other ongoing mechanical work, and various furniture needs ordered.

The planning team is preparing for another major milestone with the arrival of the magnet on May 6, and the commencement of staff training. Next steps in construction include IT network cabling, air handler and sprinkler installations, and installation of millwork and other fixtures. Commissioning and testing of the MRI machine is the last phase of work, occurring in June.

MAHC President & CEO Cheryl Harrison and Huntsville Hospital Foundation CEO Katherine Craine went inside the construction site earlier this month for a sneak peek at what’s been going on behind the construction fence. Watch the video on our YouTube channel .

“The MRI addition is more than just bricks and mortar — it’s a powerful step forward in patient care,” says Harrison. “With faster diagnostics, earlier detection, and more comprehensive treatment planning, the new MRI service will bring life-changing benefits to patients across the communities we serve in Muskoka and Almaguin. It’s not just progress — it’s personal.”

As a result of the new MRI service coming on stream, new MRI Technologists have been introduced to the MAHC team, and staffing in other areas such as scheduling and registration, environmental services and diagnostic imaging aides has expanded.

Once opened with patient services this summer, the new local MRI service in Muskoka is estimated to save over 7,000 hours behind the wheel for patients, and spare more than 700,000 kilometres of travel to hospitals outside of our region for an MRI. At maturity, Muskoka and area’s MRI service will complete 5,000 MRI scans locally every year.

The MRI project has not been possible without the incredible support of donors from South River to Orillia and Haliburton to Parry Sound through the Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s Focus on Imaging campaign .

The HDMH Site at MAHC has been a designated District Stroke Centre since 2006 and is currently the only regional stroke program without an MRI under its roof to perform essential studies for patients presenting with critically time-sensitive neurological conditions.