OPP Investigating Break And Enter On Stewart Rd In Collingwood

The Collingwood and The Blue Mountains Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a break and enter with theft that occurred at a commercial property on Stewart Rd in the Town of Collingwood, over the past weekend.

The incident took place sometime between Saturday afternoon, April 26, 2025, and early Monday morning, April 28, 2025. Unknown suspects gained access to the property by cutting multiple holes in the chain-link fence at the back and side of the premises. A large hole was also cut in the fence, believed to have been used to allow a vehicle to enter the property for loading stolen goods. The suspects broke into a storage shed on-site and stole several hundred metres of heavy-duty copper wire intended for underground commercial use. The value of the stolen property is in excess of $20,000.

This marks the third such incident at this location since January 2025, raising concerns about targeted thefts in the area.

The Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity, has video footage from the area between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning, or possesses information about this incident, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

The investigation is ongoing, and the OPP reminds the public to report any suspicious activity around commercial properties to police immediately.