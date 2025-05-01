OSPCA Asks You To Promise To Prepare By Including Pets In Emergency Plans

With Emergency Preparedness Week just around the corner, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is asking you to Promise to Prepare by creating an emergency plan that includes your animal family members.

From May 1-10, visit ontariospca.ca/ep to Promise to Prepare and be entered to win a pet first aid kit. You’ll also receive a free digital 72-hour Emergency Preparedness Workbook to help you build your pet’s survival kit. Whether you’re evacuating due to a natural disaster such as a forest fire, or sheltering in place when a storm hits, having an emergency preparedness kit is essential for the safety and comfort of your furry family members.

The Ontario SPCA is also giving away free emergency decals and wallet cards. Place a decal on your front door to alert first responders that pets are inside your home. In emergencies like fires, this simple step can help increase the chances of rescuing them. Wallet cards let first responders know that you have pets at home who will need care if you’re ill or injured.

“Emergencies can happen without warning. Having a plan in place that includes your pets can make all the difference,” says Leslie Barrie, Community Outreach Coordinator, Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre. “Taking a few simple steps today means you’ll be ready to act quickly and confidently to protect every member of your family when it matters most.”

Promise to Prepare by visiting ontariospca.ca/ep and drop by the Muskoka Animal Centre to pick up your free decal or wallet card, while supplies last.