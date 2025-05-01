Nationwide Search For Canada’s Next Country Music Star Includes Cam Galloway From Bracebridge

The Reklaws. Taking place in Windsor (May 10) with performances by Brooklyn Rae and Mac Rumbolt and Sudbury (May 24), featuring Cam Galloway and Makinna Givens, each event will give the finalists an opportunity to showcase their talent in front of live audiences and industry insiders, with one ultimately being crowned the winner. In May, all four finalists will open for award-winning country artist Nate Haller and celebrated songwriter Griffen Palmer at Hockeyfest events hosted by multi-PLATINUM duo. Taking place inwith performances by Brooklyn Rae and Mac Rumbolt andfeaturing Cam Galloway and Makinna Givens, each event will give the finalists an opportunity to showcase their talent in front of live audiences and industry insiders, with one ultimately being crowned the winner.

“Country Rising is about championing the next wave of Canadian country talent,” says Laura Butler Synnott, Senior Brand Manager of Cottage Springs. “We’re proud to be giving these finalists a platform to shine, connect with industry experts, and compete for a truly life-changing opportunity.”

The final winner of Country Rising presented by Cottage Springs will go on to receive a record deal with Starseed Records and be enrolled in an extensive development program involving artist development sessions, songwriting workshops, media training and a professionally produced recording session. They’ll also receive a $10,000 cash prize plus the opening performance slot at The Reklaws 2025 Kee to Bala dates on August 1 and 2, 2025.

“We were wildly impressed by the volume and calibre of talent that came forward,” said Adam Skuse, CEO Starseed Records. “Narrowing the finalists down was incredibly difficult, but we believe these four represent a great combination of talent and work ethic and we’re excited to see their journey continue.”