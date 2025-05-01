Nationwide Search For Canada’s Next Country Music Star Includes Cam Galloway From Bracebridge

Country Rising presented by Cottage Springs is proud to announce the four incredible voices that have been chosen as finalists in its nationwide search for Canada’s next country music star. Competing for one of the most exciting prizes the music industry has to offer will be breakout talents Cam Galloway (Bracebridge, ON), Makinna Givens (Temiskaming Shores, ON), Brooklyn Rae (Nelson, BC) and Mac Rumbolt (Hantsport, NS). Voting is now open and fans are encouraged to vote for their favourite artist once a day until May 26, making sure their chosen finalist is crowned the winner in June.
Hailing from coast to coast, the four finalists represent the homegrown musical talent Canada has become known for.
Cam Galloway from Bracebridge, ON, has captured the hearts of fans with his distinctive voice and a knack for creating catchy, memorable tunes. His sound showcases his ability to blend heartfelt lyrics with vibrant melodies, establishing him as a fresh new voice in the genre.
Makinna Givens is a Northern Ontario singer-songwriter whose raw, unfiltered honesty has become the heartbeat of her music. Whether telling her own stories or capturing others’, Makinna’s lyrics dig deep into vulnerability, forging a powerful connection with listeners.
Brooklyn Rae from Nelson, BC, has dreamed of pursuing a career in music her whole life after stepping on stage for the first time at just 6 years old. Driven by this passion, Brooklyn eventually left her small-town roots to pursue music full time. Blending heartfelt lyrics with infectious melodies, Brooklyn explores universal themes of love, heartbreak and self-discovery, creating relatable songs that deeply resonate with her audience.
Mac Rumbolt is a singer-songwriter hailing from the small town of Hantsport, Nova Scotia. After a life-altering accident at the age of 18 led to the amputation of his leg, Mac turned to music as a source of healing and strength, crediting it with saving his life. His songwriting is raw, honest and deeply personal, powerfully reflecting the transformative healing power of music.
In May, all four finalists will open for award-winning country artist Nate Haller and celebrated songwriter Griffen Palmer at Hockeyfest events hosted by multi-PLATINUM duo The Reklaws. Taking place in Windsor (May 10) with performances by Brooklyn Rae and Mac Rumbolt and Sudbury (May 24), featuring Cam Galloway and Makinna Givens, each event will give the finalists an opportunity to showcase their talent in front of live audiences and industry insiders, with one ultimately being crowned the winner.
“Country Rising is about championing the next wave of Canadian country talent,” says Laura Butler Synnott, Senior Brand Manager of Cottage Springs. “We’re proud to be giving these finalists a platform to shine, connect with industry experts, and compete for a truly life-changing opportunity.”
The final winner of Country Rising presented by Cottage Springs will go on to receive a record deal with Starseed Records and be enrolled in an extensive development program involving artist development sessions, songwriting workshops, media training and a professionally produced recording session. They’ll also receive a $10,000 cash prize plus the opening performance slot at The Reklaws 2025 Kee to Bala dates on August 1 and 2, 2025.
“We were wildly impressed by the volume and calibre of talent that came forward,” said Adam Skuse, CEO Starseed Records. “Narrowing the finalists down was incredibly difficult, but we believe these four represent a great combination of talent and work ethic and we’re excited to see their journey continue.”
Voting is now open HERE. This could be the moment that changes everything for one of these four – vote now to turn their dreams into a reality!

