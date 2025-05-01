Thunder Bay Police Officer Charged With Dangerous Operation

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a member with the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) in relation to an on-duty incident.

On Thursday, February 29, 2024, a TBPS vehicle was involved in a two-vehicle collision in the City of Thunder Bay. On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the OPP was requested by the TBPS to investigate the incident.

On Monday, April 28, 2025, as a result of the investigation, Peter Haase, age 37 of Thunder Bay, was charged with dangerous operation.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on May 28, 2025.

Questions related to the employment status of the accused should be directed to the TBPS.