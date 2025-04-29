West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation Selected As Local McHappy Day Recipient

Since 1977, Ronald McDonald House Charities Toronto has been dedicated to providing comfort, care, and support to families with seriously ill children as they undergo treatment. This year the owner of the Parry Sound McDonalds has chosen the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation as the local recipient for a portion of funds raised.

“McHappy Day is a heartwarming example of how a community can come together to support families during their most difficult moments,” said Deborah Loosemore, CEO of the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation. “We’re grateful to McDonald’s and everyone participating for turning everyday kindness into meaningful care—right here at home.”

“We are pleased to support children and families in our community through McHappy Day,” said Beel Yaqub, Owner/Operator of McDonald’s Restaurant in Parry Sound. “Access to quality healthcare is vital, and we are proud to contribute to the important work of the West Parry Sound Health Centre Foundation.”

As part of the McHappy Day tradition, local community leaders and special guests will join McDonald’s crew members in serving customers throughout the day. Representatives from the Ontario Provincial Police, Huntsville Fire Department, local government, the West Parry Sound Health Centre, and Foundation will be participating in the day’s events, helping to raise awareness and show appreciation for our community.

Show support by visiting the Parry Sound McDonald’s on Thursday, May 8th, and making a contribution to McHappy Day. Every fry, every bite, counts!