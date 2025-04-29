The Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing to investigate a suspected drowning in the Bancroft area.

On Monday, April 28, 2025, shortly after 10:30 a.m. emergency services were dispatched to Faraday Lake for reports of a capsized canoe. When emergency crews arrived on scene there was one occupant of the canoe that was unaccounted for. Two other males had safely made it to shore.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit located a body and confirmed it to be the occupant of the canoe. They have been identified as a 19-year-old male from Scarborough.

The individual had not been wearing a life jacket.

The water is still very cold making it more challenging if you fall in.

The OPP calls on everyone to ALWAYS wear a PFD or life jacket when on the water.