Drug Trafficking And Firearms Charges Laid In Haliburton County

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged several individuals following an investigation involving firearms, drugs and stolen property.

As a result of an ongoing police investigation, members of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), executed a search warrant at a residence on County Road 121 in the Township of Minden Hills on April 22, 2025. Firearms, ammunition and suspected drugs were among items seized as follows:

· 68.61g of fentanyl

· 70g of crystal methamphetamine

· 14.04g of cocaine

· 303 British Lee-Enfield long-rifle

· .22 calibre Cooey long rifle

· 303 British Mark 3 long-rifle

· 4 pellet guns

· 4 BB guns

· 9 rounds of .303 ammunition

· 20 rounds of 30-30 Winchester ammunition

· 5 operating scales

· 3 cellular devices

· Various power tools including table saws, chainsaws, drills and batteries, industrial lights, fan, generator, yeti cooler and an electric bike

As a result, Shelby Montgomery, 33 years-of-age, of the Township of Minden Hills has been charged with:

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – three counts

· Breach of firearms regulation store firearm or restricted weapon – three counts

· Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order – thirteen counts

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm – three counts

· Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

· Fail to comply with probation order – two counts

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay Ontario.

And further, Sean Martin, 43 years-of-age, of the Township of Minden Hills has been charged with:

· Possession of schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – three counts

· Breach of firearms regulation store firearm or restricted weapon – three counts

· Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order – thirteen counts

· Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm – three counts

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay Ontario.

And further, Andrew Hillis, 43 years-of-age, of the Township of Minden Hills as been arrested and charged with:

· Possession of a schedule I substance

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Failure to comply with undertaking

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden at a later date.

If you have any information about illegal firearms or the trafficking of illicit substances in Haliburton Highlands, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Kawartha/Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward up to $2000.