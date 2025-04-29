Bracebridge Fire Department Conducting Training Sessions From May 7 – 11

The Bracebridge Fire Department will be conducting live-fire training exercises at Fire Station 1, located at 225 Taylor Road, from May 7 to 11. Community members are advised that they may see smoke during this time, but there is no cause for concern.

The Bracebridge Fire Department will be using the Ontario Fire College’s Mobile Live Fire Training Unit (MLFTU), which is part of the province’s plan to expand and modernize access to firefighting training and bring additional high-quality, hands-on training directly to fire services in all regions of the province. The MLFTU uses real flames, extreme heat, high humidity, restricted visibility, and smoke to simulate real-life scenarios and training opportunities.

The live-fire training sessions are for Bracebridge Fire Department firefighters only and are not open to the public.