2025 Music On The Barge Lineup Just Released

The Town of Gravenhurst is pleased to announce the 2025 lineup for the Music On The Barge concert series.

“We are excited to present another entertaining series for residents, weekenders and visitors,” Mayor Heidi Lorenz said. “Once again, Gull Lake Rotary Park will be the spot to catch terrific bands on Sunday nights.”

This year’s lineup is as follows:

June 29 – The Gravenhurst Bifocals Concert Band

July 6 – Trilogy Classics LIVE

July 13 – Jamie Williams

July 20 – Pulse X ( BATTLE FOR THE BARGE WINNER!)

July 27 – Joplin Meets Hendrix & Morrison

Aug. 3 – Carl Dixon’s Wild North Rock Show

Aug. 10 – Dylan Lock

Aug. 17 – “Fresh Horses” Garth Brooks Tribute

Aug. 24 – Exodus (Bob Marley and other great Reggae sounds)

Aug. 31 – Scarecrow (John Cougar Mellencamp Tribute)

Sept. 7 – The Yachty Boys

Please note that June and July concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. and August and September concerts will get underway at 7 p.m.

Admission is a freewill offering.