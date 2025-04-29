2025 Music On The Barge Lineup Just Released

The Town of Gravenhurst is pleased to announce the 2025 lineup for the Music On The Barge concert series.
“We are excited to present another entertaining series for residents, weekenders and visitors,” Mayor Heidi Lorenz said. “Once again, Gull Lake Rotary Park will be the spot to catch terrific bands on Sunday nights.”
This year’s lineup is as follows:
- June 29 – The Gravenhurst Bifocals Concert Band
- July 6 – Trilogy Classics LIVE
- July 13 – Jamie Williams
- July 20 – Pulse X (BATTLE FOR THE BARGE WINNER!)
- July 27 – Joplin Meets Hendrix & Morrison
- Aug. 3 – Carl Dixon’s Wild North Rock Show
- Aug. 10 – Dylan Lock
- Aug. 17 – “Fresh Horses” Garth Brooks Tribute
- Aug. 24 – Exodus (Bob Marley and other great Reggae sounds)
- Aug. 31 – Scarecrow (John Cougar Mellencamp Tribute)
- Sept. 7 – The Yachty Boys
Please note that June and July concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. and August and September concerts will get underway at 7 p.m.
Admission is a freewill offering.
Learn more about this year’s performers on the town’s Music On The Barge webpage.