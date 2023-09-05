Update: Man Who Sustained Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound In Penetanguishene Succumbs To Injury

On the morning of August 31, 2023, Halton Regional Police officers went to a property in the area of Laurier Road in Penetanguishene to execute search warrants. The person of interest – a 35-year-old man – barricaded himself in an RV on the property. Ontario Provincial Police Tactical Unit officers and a negotiator also attended. At approximately 9:30 p.m., OPP officers deployed pepper spray into the RV. The man exited the RV and was observed to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital.

On September 4, 2023, while in hospital, the man succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased.

The post-mortem is scheduled for tomorrow morning in Toronto.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator with the SIU continue to investigate this incident. At this time, one subject official and three witness officials have been designated.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.