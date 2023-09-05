Utterson Resident Faces Multiple Charges After A Traffic Complaint

On Monday September 4th, 2023, members of the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received a traffic complaint involving multiple dirt bikes performing stunts and speeding on Savage Settlement Road in Novar.
As a result of further investigation, Jacob Burt, 18-years-old, of Utterson, Ontario has been charged with:
· Fail to stop for police
· Flight from peace officer
· Dangerous operation
· Resist peace officer
· Driver fail to surrender licence
· Drive motor vehicle, no plate
· Operate a motor vehicle without insurance
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday October 12, 2023, in Sundridge Ontario.