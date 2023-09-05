Utterson Resident Faces Multiple Charges After A Traffic Complaint

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

On Monday September 4th, 2023, members of the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received a traffic complaint involving multiple dirt bikes performing stunts and speeding on Savage Settlement Road in Novar.

As a result of further investigation, Jacob Burt, 18-years-old, of Utterson, Ontario has been charged with:

·      Fail to stop for police

·      Flight from peace officer

·      Dangerous operation

·      Resist peace officer

·      Driver fail to surrender licence

·      Drive motor vehicle, no plate

·      Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday October 12, 2023, in Sundridge Ontario.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here