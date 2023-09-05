Muskoka Cheerleading Club Closes Its Doors

Bracebridge’s Muskoka Elite Cheer and Tumbling has permanently closed its doors.

On August 26 parents and students were informed of the closure in an email from Owner and Head Coach Tony Bentley.

“Despite strong participation in our all star teams this season, low enrolments across other programs will prohibit our club from proceeding with Season 5,” said Bentley.

Bentley also noted “financial barriers the company is facing”.

This came as a surprise for many parents, including one with daughters signed up for Muskoka Elite teams which were set to start within two weeks.

“We were very excited. My daughters and all the other cheerleaders are broken-hearted. [There was] zero notice.”

There are also concerns from some parents in regards to reimbursement of funds paid for the upcoming season.

In a second email, Bentley noted that Muskoka Elite’s facility on East P. Lee Drive had been cleared out, and that they have begun liquidating equipment.

“Uniforms will be refunded this week by etransfer. Refunds will not be issued on merchandise purchases or services rendered. We will assess tuition refunds on a case by case basis over the coming weeks as we continue to liquidate our assets.”

Some students may transition to other programs at nearby clubs including Cheer Sport Sharks Orillia, or Cheer Pride All Stars in Barrie.

“I am so sorry for the pain and disappointment this will cause,” said Bentley. “As you can imagine, it is a pain and disappointment that I share to my core. This journey has been an incredible one and I have enjoyed connecting with each of you as we grew the sport in Muskoka together. Thank you for your support and your loyalty. Thank you for your belief in me and my staff over the past five years.”