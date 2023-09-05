Sign Up To Join OSPCA’s AnimalSmart Humane Education Team

As the kids head back to school, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is recruiting volunteers to visit classrooms across the province with its AnimalSmart humane education program.

The Ontario SPCA offers free AnimalSmart™ presentations for elementary grades in its animal centre communities, featuring themes centered around animal well-being and animal emotions. The goal is to foster empathy, promote responsibility and inspire a connection with animals. The program is expanding this fall, with new themes set to roll out, as well as presentations available in French.

As a registered charity, the Ontario SPCA depends on the support of volunteers to make programs like AnimalSmart™ possible. In celebration of the Society`s 150th anniversary, the Ontario SPCA has set a goal to recruit 50 new volunteers this month. Volunteers don’t need to be teachers or have a background in education as they will receive one-on-one coaching, as well as in-classroom mentoring with an experienced educator.

“We want people to treat animals with respect and kindness,” says Nina Alexander, Humane Education Manager, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “We believe in the power of education to inspire positive change and drive collective action towards a more compassionate future for animals.”

If you’re passionate about animals, want to make a difference in your community and enjoy working with and inspiring children, visit animalsmart.ca to learn more about becoming a volunteer.