Tim Hortons Launches TimShop.ca With New Limited-Edition Merch

Tim Hortons has launched TimShop.ca, a new online shop, featuring limited-edition apparel including a mix of T-shirts and sweaters with a nostalgic, retro feel and modern Tims-branded pieces that build off the popularity of past National Coffee Day clothing collections.

A range of sweaters, T-shirts, joggers and more are available in three collections:

Always Tims Collection

A nostalgic lineup inspired by the iconic Tim Hortons logo and branding of yesteryear. Highlights include a hoodie, T-shirt, mesh-back hat and an old-school lunchbox featuring the vintage Tim Hortons logo.

Always Fun Collection

A modern, bright and colourful collection packed full of Tims flavour, including novelty crewnecks in bright pink and electric blue, plus Double Double™ inspired loungewear.

Always Fresh Collection

A super-soft and contemporary set of classic essentials inspired by Tim Hortons Original Blend Coffee featuring the “Always Fresh, Always Delicious” tagline and a tasteful embroidered red patch design.

“There are so many Canadians from coast to coast to coast who have told us they would love to see more apparel from us that celebrate the nostalgic look of Tim Hortons and a more modern reflection of the brand today,” said Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Consumer Goods, Digital and Loyalty at Tim Hortons.

“We’re really excited to be launching TimShop.ca as a new destination to give Canadians more access to new apparel and products that we know they’ll love.”

For a limited time, Tims Rewards members earn 10 Tims Rewards Points for every $1 spent on eligible purchases made on TimShop.ca.

Tims at Home products like Tim Hortons® Fine Grind Coffee, Espresso Capsules and single-serve K-Cup Pods can also be purchased at TimShop.ca.

Tim Hortons will also have a limited-edition National Coffee Day merch drop available at TimShop.ca later this month. More details to come soon!