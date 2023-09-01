SIU Investigating Injury Of Man After Police Interaction In Penetanguishene

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the serious injury of a 35-year-old man last night in Penetanguishene.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

Yesterday morning, Halton Regional Police officers went to a property in the area of Laurier Road to execute search warrants. The man barricaded himself in an RV on the property.

Ontario Provincial Police Tactical Unit officers attended as well as a negotiator.

At about 9:30 p.m., OPP officers deployed pepper spray into the RV. The man left the vehicle. The man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man has been transported to a Toronto hospital.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.