15th Annual A&W Burgers To Beat MS Day Raises $1.6M

A&W Canada proudly announces that its 15th Annual Burgers to Beat MS Day , in support of MS Canada , raised an incredible $1.6M. For 15 years, Canadians have rallied together for this important initiative to help people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) and have raised more than $20M!

On August 17, A&W donated $2 from every Teen Burger sold across the country to MS Canada, to directly and positively impact the lives of Canadians living with MS. Up to a month earlier, Canadians across the country could also donate online in any amount or round up any A&W purchase.

“For 15 years, Canadians have generously united in support of Burgers to Beat MS Day,” says Susan Senecal, President and CEO of A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. “Raising 1.6M will continue to fund vital MS Canada programming and resources to foster a world free of MS. We look forward to continuing this powerful initiative to make the mission a reality.”

The annual fundraising initiative is very close to the hearts of A&W’s franchisees and restaurant staff across the country, and this campaign wouldn’t be possible without their ongoing support. Since the campaign’s first year in 2008, A&W restaurants in Canadian towns large and small have been drumming up unique support for the cause to celebrate this 15-year milestone. In 2023, there were some standout activities. In Winnipeg, the Portage Avenue A&W built a stage and brought together local musicians to perform live music. In the neighbouring province of Saskatchewan, Humboldt’s A&W went all out with visits from the Great A&W Root Bear, live entertainment from Regina artist JJ Voss, a raffle and car show. In Amherst, Nova Scotia, the community met at the local A&W hosting a yard and bake sale, to show their support for Burgers to Beat MS.

Beating MS One Assist at a Time

To unite Canadians to participate in this year’s Burgers to Beat MS drive, A&W has partnered with Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman, TJ Brodie and his wife Amber, who has been living with MS for seven years. Despite this life-changing diagnosis, Amber continues to remain positive and finds strength in the support of the program to progress valuable research.

“Even though MS has no known cure, I am confident that one day, we will live in a world free of MS,” says Amber Brodie. “The compassion from Canadians I have experienced through Burgers to Beat MS has been overwhelming, and I thank everyone for their generosity.”

“It was an honour and a privilege to help A&W Canada and MS Canada spread the word about the prevalence of MS and how it has personally affected our lives,” says TJ Brodie. “Based on the results of this year’s Burgers to Beat MS, Canadians are not only cheering from the sidelines, but playing a pivotal role in advancing research and treatments.”

The Battle Continues

Burgers to Beat MS has funded an astounding $20M to date for valuable research, support and services that are fundamental to changing the lives of people affected by MS. But the battle against MS is far from over. Twelve Canadians, on average, are still diagnosed every day as Canada as one of the highest rates in the world, per capita.

“Our long-standing and valued relationship with A&W’s Burgers to Beat MS initiative has helped to make major advancements for the care of Canadians living with MS,” says Dr. Pamela Valentine, President and CEO of MS Canada. “Year after year, we are grateful for the unwavering support Canadians have shown the MS community, raising funds that directly contribute to supporting programs, wellness initiatives and achieving progress through state-of-the-art research to better understand MS and treatments.”