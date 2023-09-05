Protect Yourself When Temperatures Are High And During Heat Warning Events

An extended heat warning has been issued for all areas within Simcoe Muskoka through to Wednesday, Sept. 6.

When temperatures are high, overexertion will increase the risk of heat exhaustion, dehydration or heat stroke. During periods of heat, you should be careful of your health and look for ways to avoid overheating.

Drink plenty of water. Don’t wait until you feel thirsty – that’s a sign that your body is already becoming dehydrated. Stay cool indoors by drawing blinds or curtains to prevent radiant heat from entering homes. If you have air conditioning, turn it on to keep temperatures to 26 ºC or below. If you don’t have air conditioning, use fans in the evenings and early morning to circulate cool air from outside. Remember, that while fans can provide comfort by increasing evaporation during periods of extreme heat, they will not prevent heat-related illness and therefore should not be relied upon as a primary cooling method. Remember, indoor temperatures of 31ºC and above can be dangerous. Seek safe, cool spaces such as libraries, shopping malls, community pools or parks with lots of shade. If you are spending time outside, stay in the shade and make sure you wear and reapply sunscreen, wear a broad-brimmed hat, sunglasses and light-weight, light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing. Reduce physical activity and adjust your schedule to do necessary activities during cooler parts of the day.

Everyone can be affected by heat, however some people are more susceptible to harm from to the effects of extreme heat, including: infants and young children; older adults; people with existing health conditions (e.g., heart and lung conditions, cancer), mental illness or cognitive impairment; individuals living alone or are social isolated; and people taking certain prescription medications. Check on family, friends and neighbours to make sure they are staying cool and healthy and indoor temperatures are comfortable. The National Collaborating Centre for Environmental Health has a guide to help you do in-person or virtual health checks during extreme events.

For more information about extreme heat, visit the health unit’s website at www.smdhu.org/heat or call Health Connection weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520.