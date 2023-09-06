Hot And Humid Conditions Continue Today, Cooler Air Mass Expected Thursday

Heat warning continued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Current details:

Hot and humid conditions continue today.

Hazards:

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Humidex values near 40.

Timing:

A cooler air mass is expected Thursday.

Discussion:

A hot and humid airmass atypical of early September will remain in place today. Daytime highs are expected to be 30 to 34 degrees Celsius. Lows tonight will be 19 to 22 degrees Celsius bringing little relief from the heat.

The passage of a cold front will bring an end to the heat Thursday.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.