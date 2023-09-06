Fatal Collision On Highway 12 In Ramara Township

The Orillia OPP are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision overnight in the Township of Ramara that left one male deceased.

On September 5th, 2023, around 11:30 p.m., Orillia OPP, Simcoe County Paramedic Services, and Township of Ramara Fire Department, were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 12 and Ramara Road 46 in Ramara. A motorcycle and pick-up truck were involved in a collision. A 17-year-old male was pronounced deceased after being transported to a local area trauma centre.

The name of the male was not released.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team along with The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario are assisting with the investigation. The area has since been re-opened.