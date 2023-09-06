ATV Operator Charged With Impaired Operation In Seguin Township

Police on general patrol in Seguin Township stopped an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and initiated an impaired driver investigation.

On September 3, 2023, members from the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on general patrol on Oastler Park Drive in Seguin Township. Officers stopped an ATV and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Jason Mann, 48 years-of-age of Parry Sound was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive ATV with passenger seated improperly

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on October 5, 2023. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.