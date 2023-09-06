Reports Of Eastern Wolf In The Lake Of Bays Area

The Township of Lake of Bays has recently received reports of wolf or coyote sightings in the Finlayson ward, prompting concerns among some residents.

The Algonquin-area Wolf, also known as the Eastern Wolf, inhabits regions including Finlayson, Franklin, and Sinclair wards. This species is protected under the Endangered Species Act, 2007. As it is difficult to distinguish the Eastern Wolf from other species, Ontario has prohibited hunting and trapping of both wolves and coyotes in the core Eastern Wolf occurrence areas.

It is crucial for residents to take steps to prevent unwanted interactions with wildlife. The Government of Ontario recommends the following precautions to minimize conflicts with wildlife:

Keep dogs inside at night.

Clean up after your dog — coyotes are attracted to dog feces.

Always keep you, your family, and pets a safe distance away from wildlife.

Do not feed wildlife or touch wildlife droppings.

Spay and neuter your dogs – coyotes are attracted to, and can mate with, domestic dogs that have not been spayed or neutered.

Keep pet food indoors.

Do not let your dogs roam from your property.

Fence your property with a two-metre-high fence that extends at least 20 centimetres underground.

Leave orphaned wild animals alone.

Do not approach or touch a sick or dead animal.

If you spot a coyote in the Township of Lake of Bays, you are encouraged to report the sighting on www.coyotewatchcanada.com.

For further resources, the Government of Ontario’s website provides comprehensive advice on living with wildlife and protecting your property