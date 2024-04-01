Two People Face Drug And Weapons Charges After Traffic Stop In Strong Township

The OPP has charged two people with numerous offences after conducting a routine traffic stop.

On March 29, 2024, shortly after 8:30 p.m., the Almaguin Highlands OPP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding, on Highway 11 in Strong Township. An investigation led to the arrest of the two occupants, and a subsequent search of the vehicle.

Police seized drugs suspected to be cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphine tablets, fentanyl, and approximately $1700 dollars in Canadian currency. The street value for the drugs seized was approximately $ 10,000. Police also seized a loaded rifle, ammunition, brass knuckles, break and enter tools, numerous knives, and a mask.

As a result of the investigation, Cassandra Kemble, 31-years-old of Whitby was charged with the following:

· Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution of obstruct justice (Identity Fraud)

· Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)

· Fail to stop on right for emergency vehicle

· Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

· Fail to surrender insurance card

· Driving while under suspension – two counts

· Speeding 1- 49 Km/h over posted limit

Further, Kenneth Dupont, 40-years-of-old of Windsor was charged with:

· Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution of obstruct justice (Identity Fraud)

· Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

· Fail to comply with probation order – two counts

· Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court – three counts

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Unauthorized possession weapon

· Possession of a schedule I substance – Methamphetamine

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking -Opioid (other than heroin)

· Possession property obtained by crime under $5000 – in Canada

Both accused were held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.