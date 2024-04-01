Two People Face Drug And Weapons Charges After Traffic Stop In Strong Township

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
The OPP has charged two people with numerous offences after conducting a routine traffic stop.

On March 29, 2024, shortly after 8:30 p.m., the Almaguin Highlands OPP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding, on Highway 11 in Strong Township. An investigation led to the arrest of the two occupants, and a subsequent search of the vehicle.

Police seized drugs suspected to be cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphine tablets, fentanyl, and approximately $1700 dollars in Canadian currency. The street value for the drugs seized was approximately $ 10,000. Police also seized a loaded rifle, ammunition, brass knuckles, break and enter tools, numerous knives, and a mask.

As a result of the investigation, Cassandra Kemble, 31-years-old of Whitby was charged with the following:

·      Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm

·      Unauthorized possession of a firearm

·      Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution of obstruct justice (Identity Fraud)

·      Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

·      Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

·      Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid (other than heroin)

·      Fail to stop on right for emergency vehicle

·      Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

·      Fail to surrender insurance card

·      Driving while under suspension – two counts

·      Speeding 1- 49 Km/h over posted limit

 

Further, Kenneth Dupont, 40-years-of-old of Windsor was charged with:

·      Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm

·      Unauthorized possession of a firearm

·      Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution of obstruct justice (Identity Fraud)

·      Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner

·      Fail to comply with probation order – two counts

·      Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court – three counts

·      Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

·      Unauthorized possession weapon

·      Possession of a schedule I substance – Methamphetamine

·      Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

·      Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking -Opioid (other than heroin)

·      Possession property obtained by crime under $5000 – in Canada

Both accused were held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody. 

