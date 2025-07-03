Vandals Destroy “See Muskoka Through Our Eyes” Property At Annie Williams Park In Bracebridge

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a mischief occurrence at Annie Williams Park and seeking assistance from the public.

Between the evening of June 29 and the early morning of July 1, 2025, unknown individuals damaged several teepee poles, with one identified as missing, at Annie Williams Park in Bracebridge following the second annual “See Muskoka Through Our Eyes” powwow held at the park over the weekend. The property had been authorized to remain on-site following a weekend event. Police believe the suspect(s) drove a vehicle over the items, causing significant damage.

Police are continuing their investigation and are asking for the public’s assistance. If you have any information or video surveillance from the area of Santa’s Village Road and Annie Williams Park in Bracebridge, please contact the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may also report information to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you wish to remain anonymous.