Six people have been charged in connection with an armed home invasion near Huntsville that shut down Highway 11 in both directions on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

“All accused remain in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for July 2 in Bracebridge,” Sgt. Joe Brisebois said in a statement Wednesday.

Police say officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 5 a.m. on July 1, reporting an armed invasion at a private residence in the Hillside area, east of Huntsville. As the incident escalated, the investigation expanded beyond the initial scene, prompting the closure of Highway 11 in both directions between Severn River Road and Coopers Falls Road, and between Canning Road and Graham Road. A hold-and-secure order was also issued during the response but has since been lifted. The highway has since reopened.

Investigators believe additional suspects remain at large and may be armed. A silver Honda CRV with Ontario licence plate CZFE 895 is also unaccounted for. Police are urging the public not to approach the vehicle and to call 911 if spotted.

The six accused have been identified as Moesaiah Edwards, 22, of Mississauga; Dante Williams, 27, of Oshawa; D’Andre Brathwaite, 20, of Ajax; Rayquoi Chow, 20, of Brampton; and Peter Stewart, 26, of North York. A 16-year-old from Toronto, whose name is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was also charged.

All six face multiple charges, including robbery using a firearm, kidnapping, assault with a weapon, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. Chow and Brathwaite are also charged with breaching release conditions.

Several specialized OPP units were involved in the response, including tactical officers, canine teams, crisis negotiators and aviation support. The investigation continues under the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.