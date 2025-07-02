Experience Bethune Memorial House National Historic Site This Summer

Bethune Memorial House is a National Historic Site is located in Gravenhurst and the historic home is the place to discover Dr. Norman Bethune, a battlefront surgeon, medical pioneer, advocate for Canada’s universal health care, and a Canadian whose humanitarian work made him an icon in Chinese culture.

As part of the Canada Strong Pass, the Government of Canada is offering free admission to national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas operated by Parks Canada and a 25 per cent discount on camping fees from June 20 to September 2 inclusive. Visitors are encouraged to take this opportunity to explore the cultural heritage of Canada in even more depth this summer with enhanced programs and guided tours at Bethune Memorial House.

National historic sites like Bethune Memorial House reflect the rich and varied heritage of Canada and provide opportunities for Canadians and visitors to learn more about diverse histories and experiences. Visitors are invited to join a Parks Canada guide for an in-depth look into the fascinating and complex life of Dr. Norman Bethune.

Programming this summer

May 16 to June 30, 2025, Thursday – Monday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

July 1 to Sept 1, 2025, open daily, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

At Bethune Memorial House, Parks Canada presents the story of a small-town boy who became one of the most recognized Canadians in the world. Through the visitor centre, guests get a chance to explore Bethune’s achievements through stories, artifacts, images, videos, artwork and statues.

Then, to experience his roots, you can also explore his actual 1890 birthplace, a home that was a church manse. Restored to reflect the 1890’s time period, the house also contains some original family artifacts. It is a great year to visit Bethune Memorial House – see the historic home in the first year after a major exterior restoration that took place in 2024!

Visitors can also immerse themselves in history with our WWI trench exhibit. Try the equipment to test your battlefield skills, balance and speed. You can train like you are going to be a stretcher bearer, just as Norman Bethune did in 1915.

PLUS! Starting this year, private guided tours at Bethune Memorial House can now be pre-booked through Parks Canada’s reservation system:https://reservation.pc.gc.ca/. While admission to the national historic site is free this summer, please note that reservation fees and fees for the guided tour still apply.

Whether you’re a history buff seeking in-depth analysis of the life of Norman Bethune or someone just looking for a memorable outing, Parks Canada’s experienced staff members tailor each experience to suit your interests and preferences. Parks Canada team members are passionate historians and storytellers, ready to guide you through Bethune Memorial House National Historic Site’s captivating narrative with depth, insight, and enthusiasm.