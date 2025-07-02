Dock Your Dreams At Mariners Pier – Where Every Day Feels Like A Vacation!

This Modern 3-storey townhome features – 2 beds, 3 baths where urban meets rural.

Enjoy the stunning rooftop terrace with incredible Simcoe views, perfect for entertaining or relaxing under the stars with ample storage for your outdoor furniture. Gather with friends after a day on the boat at the waterfront clubhouse and soak up the sun at the private outdoor pool. Access the PRIVATE BOAT SLIP right outside your door, offering immediate access to waterfront fun and the convenience of a year-round marina lifestyle.

Mariner’s Pier is Orillia’s newest waterfront townhome community by Royal Park Homes located in Atherley at the Narrows where Lake Couchiching meets Lake Simcoe. The bright second floor, open concept kitchen, living, dining space includes a washroom and walk out deck with beautiful glass panel railings to optimize the waterfront views from the open concept layout.

This property also features 3 entrances including a garage entrance for convenient winter parking. This property is just minutes to the thriving downtown core of Orillia with boutique shopping, exceptional dining, art galleries, parks, trails and entertainment. DON’T MISS the chance to enjoy your summer with comfort and style in this prime location only 1.5 hours from the GTA with easy access from the 400 and 404.

