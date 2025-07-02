First Physician Residents Arrive To Orillia’s Family Medicine Teaching Unit

Postgraduate training program will positively impact physician recruitment

The newly established Family Medicine Teaching Unit (FMTU) in Orillia welcomed its first physician residents this week. Announced back in May, the FMTU is a partnership between Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) and the University of Toronto’s Department of Family and Community Medicine (DFCM).

Under the guidance of local family physicians, FMTUs provide residency training to newly graduated physicians undergoing their two years of practical experience required to practice medicine in Canada.

Six residents will be training here in Orillia during the FMTU’s inaugural year. Four are first-year residents and two are second-year residents who completed their initial year of training at North York General Hospital.

“I’m so excited to start my family medicine residency right here in Orillia,” said Dr. Stella Sabbatini, originally from Brazil where she trained as a pediatric surgeon before coming to Canada.

“My family and I are looking forward to exploring the area and becoming part of this amazing community.”

Joining Dr. Sabbatini as part of the first-year group are Dr. Blessy Joy, Dr. Abdikarim Said Abdullahi, and Dr. Daniel Marinescu. The second-year co-hort includes Dr. Zahra Bahiraei and Dr. Labi Sarrouh.

“It’s so rewarding to see this program take flight,” said Dr. Erika Catford, who is a Co-Site Director of the Orillia FMTU along with Dr. Heather Laakso.

“The hospital has a long and proud history of physician training and the FMTU will add to that success exponentially as we welcome new residents to the community every year, many of whom will choose to stay after their training is complete.”

Once renovations are complete, the Orillia FMTU program will be headquartered out of the Friden Health and Wellness Centre at 300 Peter Street.

The Orillia FMTU will work closely with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team (COHT) to attach patients to physicians and learners within the community. Orillia and area residents without a family doctor are encouraged to register through the COHT Waitlist.