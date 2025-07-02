Highway 400 At Gibson Lake Road Driving Complaint Nets Impaired Driver

A report of a possible impaired driver on Highway 400 by another motorist to the OPP Communication Centre has led to the investigation of an Orillia resident for impaired driving.

Officers of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded after receiving the report on June 26, 2025 at approximately 1:24 a.m. involving a north bound pick up truck which was located and stopped at the Gibson Lake Road and Highway 400 ramp.

Conversation was had with the driver and an impaired driving investigation was commenced which later concluded at Detachment with 51 year old Paul Cousineau of Orillia being charged with the following criminal driving offences.

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

Fail to have insurance card

Fail to produce permit

Driving while under suspension

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 10, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.