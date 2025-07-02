Orillia Opera House Presents The New Exhibition: Summer Theatre – A Decade Of Laughter

The Orillia Opera House is proud to present the new exhibition: Summer Theatre – A Decade of Laughter

Opening to the public this Saturday, July 5, this collection invites visitors to explore a series of 25 photographs, select artifacts, and set pieces that reflect a decade of comedy, creativity, and community spirit.

Since 2015, under the direction of Emmy Award-nominee and Opera House Artistic Director Jesse Collins, the Summer Theatre series has grown into an annual staple, producing three hit comedies each season and drawing thousands of audience members from across the region. This exhibit honours the incredible casts, crews, and behind-the-scenes talent that have brought joy to audiences over the years, reminding us all that theatre is more than entertainment: it’s a shared tradition.

This exhibit is free for the public to view during regular Box Office hours: Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.