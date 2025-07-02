Driver Charged For Drifting And Doing Burnouts In Huntsville

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a male with stunt driving.

On June 30, 2025 at approximately 10:00 p.m., Officers observed a vehicle performing a stunt in the parking lot of 70 King William Street. The vehicle was observed spinning (drifting/burnout) without control and a traffic stop was conducted.

As a result of investigation, Stefan Preiner, 18-year-old of Toronto Ontario was charged with: Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. The driver was also served several other provincial offense notices for various other infractions.

The driver received a 30-day license suspension, and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days. The driver is to appear in court at a later date.

Drivers and members of the public are reminded to respect our communities, comply with all laws, and not jeopardize the safety of our citizens or our neighborhoods with risky, illegal, and dangerous actions.