A Home Run For Burk’s Falls

The Village of Burk’s Falls is proud to share a special milestone with our community following a successful partnership with Jays Care Foundation, generously sponsored by TD. Thanks to this collaboration, the ball diamonds at Knight Brothers Park have received a much-needed and long-awaited refresh—bringing a major league feel to our local field of dreams.

To commemorate the project, Jays Care presented the Village with a custom Toronto Blue Jays jersey featuring “BURK’S FALLS” stitched proudly across the back. Rather than tuck this keepsake away, the Village knew just the place to showcase it—Riverbowl, home of Dan and Haleigh Lawrence’s remarkable sports memorabilia collection.

They have spent decades curating an impressive display of sports history, generously sharing it with the community through his collection at Riverbowl. The addition of this jersey is a tribute to the spirit of sport, partnership, and community pride that lives on in Burk’s Falls.

Pictured left to right: Councillor Ryan Baptiste, Tara Schaack, Camille Barr, and Haleigh Lawrence.