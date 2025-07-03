Two People Face Drug Charges After Traffic Stop On Hwy. 69 In Carling Township

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two people with drug related offences after a traffic stop on Highway 69 in Carling Township.
On June 26, 2025, at approximately 10:00 p.m. officers stopped the vehicle for a speeding. The driver was arrested for stunt driving and a subsequent investigation revealed over $5000 of Canadian currency and suspected cocaine and heroin with a combined estimated street value of approximately $100,000.
Breaden Dyck , 22-years-old from Ancaster was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed
- Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor
- Drive motor vehicle with cannabis readily available
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – heroin
Zachary Verlint, 26-years-old from Stoney Creek was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
- Possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5000
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – heroin
Both accused were held for bail before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound and are scheduled to appear on July 31 2025.