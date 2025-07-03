Lake Joe Live 2025 – A Night Of Music, Magic, And Making A Difference

We’re thrilled to unveil a brand-new chapter in our summer tradition at CNIB Lake Joe: Lake Joe Live – a reimagined experience, building on the beloved legacy of “Cookout with Cuddy.”

This one-of-a-kind event combines the magic of live music with the mission of building a more inclusive world — and we couldn’t be more excited to kick it off with an unforgettable, exclusive acoustic performance by Canadian rock icons The Trews.

From “Not Ready to Go” to “Highway of Heroes,” “Tired of Waiting,” and “Poor Ol’ Broken Hearted Me,” The Trews have shaped the Canadian rock scene and earned a place in the hearts of fans nationwide. Their powerful, personal sound is the perfect fit for a night that’s all about connection, celebration, and community.

Your Impact Starts Here:

At CNIB Lake Joe, we believe every child deserves the chance to play, explore, and grow — no matter their level of vision. As Canada’s only fully accessible camp for kids of all ages who are blind, Deafblind, or with vision loss, your support helps us remove barriers and create lifelong memories for campers and their families.

Every ticket purchased and every sponsorship commitment helps us:

Subsidize camp fees for families facing financial barriers

Invest in adaptive sports, recreation, and skill-building programs

Expand access to essential leadership and independence training for campers of all ages

As always, we’re proud to continue partnering with incredible Canadian talent in support of our mission — using the power of music to shine a light on inclusion, possibility, and the incredible potential within our community.

Want Early Access to Tickets?

Join our exclusive presale waitlist at cnib.ca/LakeJoeLive and be the first to reserve your spot when tickets go live. Saturday, August 16 will be a night to remember — and we’d love to share it with you.

Partner With Purpose – Become an Event Sponsor and/or Auction Donor:

We’re currently inviting event sponsors to be part of this extraordinary evening. Sponsorship offers more than visibility — it’s a statement of values, a connection to community, and a chance to make a lasting impact. Live and Silent Auction items are also in demand for this event.

To explore sponsorship opportunities and/or to become an exclusive auction donor, contact Steve Smyth, Senior Manager, Philanthropy & Campaign (CNIB Lake Joe) at steven.smyth@cnib.ca.