Bringing Families Back To Norway Point Park While Keeping The Shoreline Natural

Norway Point Park in Lake of Bays is undergoing a revitalization shaped by the feedback residents shared during public consultations in 2023. The project will feature an improved beach area, more seating, and upgrades to make the park more enjoyable for everyone, all while keeping the space and shoreline beautiful and natural.

In 2023, the Township worked with the community to create the Parks, Open Space and Recreation Strategy. During public consultation, residents expressed a clear desire for more waterfront areas and better swimming access at recreational spaces like Norway Point Park. The revitalization project directly addresses these needs while balancing shoreline preservation.

Key objectives for the project include:

Protecting the shoreline by maintaining native plant species near the water

Improving a swimming area on the west side of the park

Increasing seating throughout the park

Opening sightlines to make the water more visible from the park

“Our goal is to bring families with kids back to Norway Point to enjoy the water. People told us they weren’t swimming there because it was hard to see the lake and get to the water,” said Scott MacKinnon, Superintendent of Parks and Facilities. “We know folks have been curious about the work along the shoreline. It might’ve looked a bit bare while we cleared out the overgrowth, but it’s part of a bigger plan that includes replanting native species, keeping the area natural, usable, and family friendly.”

What’s Happening at the Shoreline?

Years ago, a community-led shoreline restoration project introduced native plants and trees to support the natural environment. Over time, some plants, especially tag alder trees, grew tall and blocked the lake view, making the beach less accessible. Since maintenance was community-managed as part of the project, township staff were unable to provide regular upkeep, resulting in challenges with controlling the height of the plants.

Township staff are now implementing a new planting plan that supports shoreline preservation while improving access and enjoyment for families. The Township will take over regular maintenance to ensure the space remains welcoming for everyone.

The park will remain open during the revitalization, with the final stages expected to be completed by later this summer.