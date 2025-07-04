Township Of Muskoka Lakes Seeks Public Input On Waterfront Zoning

The Township of Muskoka Lakes has launched the next phase of its Comprehensive Zoning By-law Update, with a current focus on Waterfront Area zoning provisions – inviting residents, property owners, and community stakeholders to help shape the discussion.

The zoning by-law determines what can be built and where, including regulations for boathouses, accessory buildings, sport courts, hot tubs, and shoreline development. Many provisions are being reviewed to better reflect community values, environmental priorities, and changing land use needs.

To support this work, the Township is offering several opportunities for the public to provide input:

One-on-One Phone Consultations – July 14 & 16

Residents can speak directly with the consulting team in a scheduled 15-minute call to share feedback on waterfront zoning concerns.

Calls can be booked by emailing: muskoka@planpart.ca

Public Open House – Saturday, July 26, 12:00–2:00 PM

Port Carling Community Centre

A drop-in, in-person event where residents can view zoning materials, ask questions, and share their perspectives. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

– Saturday, July 26, 12:00–2:00 PM Port Carling Community Centre A drop-in, in-person event where residents can view zoning materials, ask questions, and share their perspectives. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided. Online Survey – Open until August 8

For those unable to attend in person, the survey provides another option to contribute input.

The survey can be completed here: Share Your Input on Waterfront Area Zoning Issues for the Muskoka Lakes Zoning By-law!

More details, including a background Consultation Guide, are available on the Engage Muskoka Lakes here: https://engagemuskokalakes.ca/comprehensive-zoning-by-law-update