North York Resident Arrested In Livestock Fraud Investigation In Tay Township

A livestock fraud investigation originating in Tay Township has resulted in livestock related fraud charges for a North York resident.

Members of the Crime Unit attached to the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initiated a fraud investigation in February 2025 in relation to a complaint involving transportation and financial irregularities of livestock being transported from a farm in Tay Township and and sold at a Cookstown stockyard sale in September of 2024.

Through investigation, a suspect who was known to police was identified and a warrant for the arrest of the suspect was issued upon the completion of the investigation. An interaction on June 27, 2025, resulted in the warrant being acted upon by Toronto Police Service with an arrest.

Charged in relation to this investigation is Stephanie Redlick 28 years of North York with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Obtaining by False Pretence – Over $5000

Fraud Over $5000

Theft Over $5000

Make Forged Document

The accused has been released and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 24, 2025.

OPP Investigators ask that anyone having knowledge of this or similar investigations to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).You can submit your information online at https://www.crimestopperssdm.com/ Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.