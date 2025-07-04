Ontario Taking Next Step To Widen Highway 400 In Barrie

The Ontario government is replacing the Dunlop Street bridge in Barrie to accommodate the future widening of Highway 400 to 10 lanes. The bridge replacement is part of the province’s nearly $30 billion plan to build, expand and repair highways, roads and bridges, helping to protect Ontario’s economy and keep thousands of workers on the job in the face of U.S. tariffs and economic uncertainty.

“As Ontario continues to grow, our government is investing historic amounts to build the new roads, highways and bridges we need to keep drivers moving,” said Ric Bresee, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation. “Replacing the Dunlop Street bridge is a crucial step in widening Highway 400 near Barrie, which will reduce gridlock and save time for the more than 100,000 drivers who rely on this stretch of highway every day.”

The project will create almost 500 good-paying jobs during construction, from engineers to heavy equipment operators and labourers. Crews will replace the existing Dunlop Street underpass at Highway 400 with modifications to accommodate a 10-lane highway and install a new, taller concrete median barrier. Work will also be done to widen Dunlop Street between the Highway 400 interchange ramps.

“The replacement of Dunlop bridge will reduce gridlock, improve travel times and make it easier for residents to get around the city,” said Alex Nuttall, Mayor of the City of Barrie. “We’re grateful for the continued investment from the Ontario government on these critical infrastructure projects.”