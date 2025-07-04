OPP Looking For Tips After A Series Of Vandalism Incidents In Downtown Haliburton

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public’s assistance following a series of vandalism incidents in downtown Haliburton.

Since June 28, 2025, several vehicles in the downtown area have been spray painted in repeated acts of mischief. These incidents have occurred on multiple occasions, and investigators believe there may be witnesses or individuals with information that could assist in identifying those responsible.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

The OPP would like to thank members of the public for their continued support and cooperation in helping to keep their communities safe. Your vigilance and willingness to speak up play a vital role in maintaining public safety and preventing crime.