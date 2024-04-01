Bracebridge OPP Continue To Search For Missing Male

Bracebridge OPP are asking the public and media partners for assistance in locating a missing person.

On March 29, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m., the Bracebridge OPP received a report of an individual considered missing after becoming unreachable and not returning to their residence.

The missing male is Chance, he is 35 years old.

Chance is described as 5’8″, slim build with long auburn hair, brown eyes, and several face tattoos. He was wearing a black Adidas hoodie and green track pants.

Bracebridge OPP with the assistance of Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit (K9), and Aviation Services have continued to search the individual’s last known locations in Gravenhurst and Bracebridge.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information in relation to the missing person are urged to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference E240379418.