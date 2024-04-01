City Sees High Compliance With Short-Term Rental Regulations

Since the implementation of Orillia’s Short-term Rental Accommodation Licensing By-law on Jan. 1, 2024, the City has seen a high level of compliance among operators.

The regulations, designed to balance supporting Orillia’s local tourism industry while ensuring responsible hosting, safe accommodations and the livability of city neighbourhoods, have yielded positive results in a short span of time.

“The City’s short-term rental regulations are intended to ensure the safety and well-being of both guests and surrounding residents,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “The level of compliance we’ve seen so far is encouraging and we hope that this continues during the busy summer season.”

Currently, there are 22 licensed short-term rental locations in Orillia and more are anticipated to register in the next several months. The City has utilized the enforcement provisions in the Short-term Rental Accommodation Licensing By-law, and eight charges have been laid to date in an effort to gain compliance.

“Our compliance level exceeds expectations so far, especially considering the relatively short period since the implementation of the by-law,” said Ian Sugden, General Manager of Development Services and Engineering. “Known operators have either registered, removed their listing or transitioned to long-term rentals.”

Reporting Concerns:

Concerns regarding licensed short-term rental accommodations should first be directed to the responsible person listed for each location. The list can be found at orillia.ca/ShortTermRentals. If a complaint is filed with the responsible person and no action is taken, please see the chart below for a list of agencies to contact to report various types of concerns.

Chapter 730 of the City of Orillia Municipal Code – Short-Term Rental Accommodations establishes standards and requirements for short-term rental accommodations including measures such as fire safety regulations, noise control and adequate insurance coverage. The program allows the City to monitor and manage the short-term rental market in Orillia. The licensing ensures compliance and establishes a clear process for addressing issues and complaints using a demerit point system to assist with enforcement.

For more information on Orillia’s short-term rental regulations, including a list of licensed locations, visit orillia.ca/ShortTermRentals.