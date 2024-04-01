2nd Annual Caregiver Appreciation Event April 2nd At Orillia Opera House

The first Tuesday in April is recognized as National Caregiver Day, to publicly recognize and acknowledge their critical role in providing care for family and friends.

In 2018, Stats Canada indicates there were 7.8 million Canadian (aged 15 and older) caregivers or 25% of the population. In Ontario that number is 4 million, according to the Ontario Caregiver Organization.

This year, the Couchiching OHT Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC) is hosting the 2nd Annual Caregiver Appreciation Day on April 2, 2024, at Orillia Opera House (20 Mississaga St W, Orillia, ON L3V 3A6) to celebrate, recognize and thank our local caregivers for their contributions to health outcomes for patients within the community. They are hopeful to gather as many Caregivers from the community as they can.

Click here to register to attend and see the Agenda for the day.